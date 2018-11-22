FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BeautiFUL Thanksgiving Day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances lingering through the start of the day today with most of these showers sticking close to the coast. These showers looking like they will move out of the area this morning making way for a beautiful Thanksgiving day. Skies clear this morning leading way for plentiful sunshine during the day and temperatures staying pretty mild only getting up to the mid 60s across Southwest Louisiana.
Temperatures drop overnight into the upper 40s to low 50s with clouds beginning to increase ahead of rain chances during the day on Friday.
Clouds stream across the area during the day with rain chances beginning to move in through the afternoon. Showers and storms are not expected to last long and are forecast to move out of the area around dinner time.
Skies clear and temperatures warm into the weekend with temperatures getting back to average in the lower 70s. Another cold front is forecast to move across the area Sunday bringing a very slight chance for rain and mainly dropping temperatures into the start of next week.
After the cold front moves through on Sunday temperatures fall into the upper 50s for highs and the upper 30s to lower 40s for overnight lows. The perk for these colder temperatures is going to be plentiful sun through mid-week.
