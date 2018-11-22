Fearless Mission Camp giving back to the community for Thanksgiving holiday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Fearless Mission Camp was founded four years ago, and when they saw their community doing without during the holidays, they decided to take action.
It’s the season of giving, and it proved true in Beauregard Parish. No matter their background, everyone was welcomed.
“Just knowing that they aren’t going hungry or by themselves for Thanksgiving,” 15-year-old volunteer Ella Davis said.
The event started Wednesday with a food pantry for the public. People were able to “shop” for Thanksgiving dinner.
“People leave with probably four shopping bags full of food, plus a turkey,” head chef Karen Milner said.
All of the food was donated with the help of churches and businesses.
“That’s the type of community that we live in,” Milner said. “One that loves their brothers and sisters.”
For Thanksgiving Day, Milner was tasked with cooking for that family.
“This was needed, there was people in our community that went through Thanksgiving with no food,” Milner said. “We decided that we were gonna put an end to that.” “
I like to help feed people and help box things for people to bring to other people, I think it’s fun,” Davis added.
The feedback, they say is overwhelming.
“Yesterday, we had some people say like this was the most greatest thing ever, and I was not expecting a turkey,” Davis said.
“They literally say, ‘oh can I hug you?’” Milner said. “Because they are so happy.”
Milner says it’s the community that makes being away from her family worth it.
“They come together and just love on the people and it just works,” Milner said.
All of the canned goods that were not used for Thanksgiving dinner are being donated to a local soup kitchen.
