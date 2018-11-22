The dangers surrounding energy drink consumption

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Energy drinks are one of the most commonly used dietary supplements in the United States.
The National Center for Complementary and Integrative health says almost 1/3 of teens drink them regularly.
Energy drinks can be used to wake you up but what type of impact do they have on the body?
“These things are safe for consumption," said Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Andrew, Zovath with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. "But two big things on that, we don’t know the long-term effects of those things especially in the volumes of consumption that we use them in this society and then the synergistic affect.”
Zovath says the amount of sugar and caffeine in energy drinks is what causes issues.
“It could cause your heart to pump a little bit faster than it should be, a little bit unsynchronized," Zovath said. “If you have underlying heart issues you don’t know about and you consume a lot of these products in high volume, it can happen.”
There is a way to measure how much sugar and caffeine you should consume in a day.
Zovath says its 2.5 mg of caffeine per kilogram of the weight of the person.
“A lot of the energy drinks have that entire value in a single serving or more.”
Not every energy drink has the same amount of taurine, sugar and caffeine so checking the ingredients is important.
