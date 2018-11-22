Community rallies around man who lost everything in house fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with family and friends, but it’s also a day to remember the less fortunate.
That’s why one Lake area family is so thankful that the community is rallying around them this holiday season.
“God blessed me through the whole deal,” said Ralph Newman. “There was this noise, it sounded like a blow torch, and the heat, it was off to my left side, and i knew immediately that the fire was coming off of the oxygen.”
Blessed isn’t usually the first word that comes to mind when you think of someone who’s lost everything.
Newman’s portable oxygen tank ignited a heater fire in his bedroom.
“When i opened the door, the heat had doubled in the room. So, i knew there was nothing to do at that point except leave,” said Newman.
Only having time to grab his dog… Newman went into his front yard and watched his home burn.
“And then the fire department pulled up, and they began their work,” said Newman.
It took them nearly two hours to put out the flames. All that survived was a few family photos and a bible.
But Newman’s spirit is not dampened.
“Well i didn’t lose the important things you know? I lost a bunch of paperwork, and a house full of things i can’t take with me anyways,” said Newman.
But while he’s still here, there are a few things he needs. That’s where Shelly Wilrye comes in.
“I’ve never seen or been part of such a devastation, and just seeing that he got out with the clothes on his back, and everything in the home, besides just a few things, were just gone. We had to do something," said Wilrye.
Wilrye started a fundraiser and a collection, and in just days has raised everything from clothes, to toiletries, to pots and pans, along with nearly two-thousand dollars.
“I was just so thankful that that was one thing lifted off my shoulders that i didn’t have to be consumed with at the moment,” said Trudy Wilson, Newman’s daughter.
Wilson said seeing strangers come together to help her father is overwhelming.
“Especially at this time of year when everyone’s trying to make sure that their family has a good Christmas and Thanksgiving, for them to just come out of pocket and give to someone they don’t even know, it’s amazing,” said Wilson.
For Newman, he just continues to repeat that he is blessed.
"And thanks for all the things that people have done. It’s a good feeling to know that people care whether they know you or not,” said Newman.
If you want to donate to Newman, you can drop donations off at the Westlake Police Station.
You can also donate here to their Facebook Fundraiser.
