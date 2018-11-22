BREAKING: Lake Charles City Council approves Mayor’s pick for Police Chief

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council approved Shawn Caldwell as the next police chief just minutes ago.
Mayor Nic Hunter picked Caldwell to replace Don Dixon, who is retiring but the city council has the final say.
Hunter says Caldwell has much to offer:
"I just really think that he's got some ideas for the future of this city and for the police department that are really going to be great for this community," said Hunter.
Hunter says he’ll let Caldwell reveal those ideas after the approval process, but says they think alike.
“He wants to be the guardian over this community both when bad things happen, and before they happen. And so, he realizes how important it is to establish relationships within the neighborhoods, how important it is to establish relationships with elected officials, with community leaders, with faith-based communities—because, if you wait until something bad happens to establish those relationships quickly and try to handle a situation that could be volatile, you’ve almost lost the battle already,” said Hunter.
Hunter says Caldwell did well during the interview and tells 7News that Caldwell has accepted the position. It pays a minimum of $85,000.
