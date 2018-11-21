Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: November 20, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center:
John Melvin Benjamin, Jr., 44, Iowa: Theft of motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery.
Terry Jerome Davidson, 56, Sulphur: Probation violation, possession of drugs, activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Keliyn Terel Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Alisha Trevelle Gibson, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.
Kerry Gerard Goins, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Tommy Luther James Carroll, Jr., 42, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Michael Dewayne Hebert, Sr., 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation.
Raylon Demontre Jenkins, Jr., Possession of synthetic marijuana, disturbing the peace.
Ryan Vincent Moss, 30, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm. Bond: $225,000.
Jamon Dominique Horn, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Heidi Nicole Theriot, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.
Leslie Ann Taylor, 45, Iowa: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.
James Wade Guillory, 50, Iowa: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Justin Deshotel, 32, Jennings: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, parole detainer.
