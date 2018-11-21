Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: November 20, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center:

John Melvin Benjamin, Jr., 44, Iowa: Theft of motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery.

Terry Jerome Davidson, 56, Sulphur: Probation violation, possession of drugs, activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Keliyn Terel Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Alisha Trevelle Gibson, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Kerry Gerard Goins, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Tommy Luther James Carroll, Jr., 42, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Michael Dewayne Hebert, Sr., 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins, Jr., Possession of synthetic marijuana, disturbing the peace.

Ryan Vincent Moss, 30, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm. Bond: $225,000.

Jamon Dominique Horn, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Heidi Nicole Theriot, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Ann Taylor, 45, Iowa: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

James Wade Guillory, 50, Iowa: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Justin Deshotel, 32, Jennings: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, parole detainer.

