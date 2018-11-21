Small Business Saturday encourages residents to shop local

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Small Business Saturday is the nation-wide holiday right in the middle of the holiday season aims to celebrate and support local businesses.
“For every $100 you spend at a local business, nearly $70 stays in the community, the rest is going towards inventory. When you shop online, out of that $100 you spend, only $1 stays in town,” Amanda White, vice president of communications for the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, said.
White said this is the reason shopping local is a great way to give back to the community you live in.
“It’s a lot easier to shop from Amazon and it to show up on your front porch but sometimes it’s fun to pick things up, and look at them," White said. "In my case, smell it, touch it, taste it. You want to, be a part of that whole shopping experience and you really get to meet new people.”
One of the businesses participating, and offering 15 percent off Olive Oil and Balsamics, is Crave Gourmet on Ryan Street. Catherine Parrino, the owner of Crave Gourmet, said Small Business Saturday is a great way to interact and meet her neighbors.
“We try to support our community, our customers, if you want something that we might not have on our shelves, we try to get it. Our customers are our neighbors. So, it is like coming to your neighbor’s house and shopping,” Parrino said.
BauHaus Salon on Lake Street is another business that will participate Saturday, offering sale on all of their inventory, that will also donate some of their profits from Small Business Saturday to a local charity.
“Every year we pick a charity that we want to support. This year we decided to support the Southwest Louisiana Youth Foundation,” Sarah Kennison, owner of BauHaus Salon, said.
The over 30 businesses participating can be found below:
