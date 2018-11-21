McNeese Cowgirls fall 68-60 to NAIA member LSUA

The lead traded hands five times during the contest with the Generals taking the lead for good with 2:50 left and the score tied at 59. The Cowgirls couldn’t find the bottom of the net in those final minutes, missing seven layups that could have changed the outcome. LSUA outscored McNeese 9-1 the rest of the way to come away with the win and improve to 5-2 on the season. The loss drops McNeese to 0-5.