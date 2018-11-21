McNeese Cowgirls fall 68-60 to NAIA member LSUA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the second straight game, McNeese women’s basketball let the lead slip away, falling 68-60 to LSU-Alexandria Wednesday in the Cowgirls’ first home game in the new H&HP Complex.
McNeese had two players record double-doubles with freshman Divine Tanks picking up the second one of her young career with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Junior Sky Jasper scored 10 points and grabbed 10 boards for the first of her career. Redshirt freshman Callie Maddox led the Cowgirls with 15 points.
The Generals were led by Danyale Bayonne’s game-high 26 points. Courtney Dawsey pitched in with 16.
The lead traded hands five times during the contest with the Generals taking the lead for good with 2:50 left and the score tied at 59. The Cowgirls couldn’t find the bottom of the net in those final minutes, missing seven layups that could have changed the outcome. LSUA outscored McNeese 9-1 the rest of the way to come away with the win and improve to 5-2 on the season. The loss drops McNeese to 0-5.
LSUA opened the game by holding a 20-14 lead in the opening quarter aided by a 6-0 run late in the quarter.
McNeese opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run sparked by Maddox scored the first seven Cowgirl points that gave McNeese a 21-20 lead. A layup by Tanks, two free throws by Damilola Balogun and a jumper by Jasper put the Cowgirls up 27-20.
LSUA chipped away at the lead via the three-pointer and made two of them at the end of the first half as McNeese held a 36-32 lead.
The Cowgirls came out in the second half and took their largest lead of the game (43-35) on a Maia Robinson jumper at the 7:21 mark in the third quarter.
LSUA outscored McNeese 23-16 in the third quarter to lead 55-52. McNeese would tie the game at 55 and then again at 59 with 2:50 left to play.
McNeese will return to the court on Sunday for the first of three straight road contest. The Cowgirls will travel to Houston for a 2 p.m. game at Rice.
