Local veteran goes to NYC for Veterans Day Parade

“From there on I went to different locations,” Poullard said. “I went to Camp Shelby where I actually trained soldiers to help prepare them, National Guards and Reservists to prepare them to go overseas and to go to war. I went to Fort Polk, from Fort Polk I went to Fort McPherson in Atlanta while it was open, and then we re-located to Sumter, South Carolina at the Air Force Base. I then was stationed in D.C. when I was chosen to do AFPAK Hands. I went to the language school and I deployed to Afghanistan.”