Legal Corner: How do astronauts vote while in space?

THE LAW: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that all Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) will need to file your name, home address and your email address as a start; you may not fly within a 5-mile radius of any airport and you will receive a Certificate of Aircraft Registration and Proof of Ownership. These will include an identification number for your aircraft. You must have this number displayed on your drone at all times. All aircraft that weighs more than 0.55 pounds, or 250 grams, and less than 55 pounds, or 25 kilograms, must be registered. You must be at least 13-years-old in order to register and, effective December 21st, 2015, all newly purchased or made drones must be registered before their first flight the FAA says, you may not fly within a 5-mile radius of any airport. In 2012 the FAA enacted the Modernization and Reauthorization Act which requires hobbyist drone operators, meaning residential, to contact air traffic control and/or airport management if they are operating within a 5-mile radius of any local airport. https://www.faa.gov/news/fact_sheets/news_story.cfm?newsId=22615