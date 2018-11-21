First Alert Forecast: Showers tonight, but the sunshine returns for Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We started the day out with sunny conditions and no clouds around us. Lately, the clouds have been moving in from the west. The clouds will continue increasing through the evening and through most of the night. There will be a few showers as well with these clouds. If you have any evening plans, keep an umbrella with you.
Overnight, there will be some more rain early on. An area of low-pressure is moving over the northern Gulf of Mexico and is the culprit for the rain. It will stay over the gulf, so I do not expect a lot of rain. Therefore, I only have a 30% chance of rain overnight. Temperatures will be a little chilly by the morning with lows in the mid 40s.
As we start the day on Thanksgiving, the rain will be gone, and the clouds will be clearing away. Therefore, the sunshine will come back out for the rest of the day tomorrow, making it really nice! Most of us will be stuck inside possibly taking a nap after a great meal, but if you decide to go outside at all, the weather will be enjoyable. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.
This nice weather will not last too long. On Friday, a cold front will be moving in from the west. This will quickly increase the clouds late Thursday night and early Friday. Eventually, there will be more rain as well. There could be some morning showers, but the bulk of the rain will be in the afternoon.
If you are planning to go Black Friday Shopping, it would be best to go in the morning. The earlier you go, the better off you will be. Not just to try and get the deals you want, but to also avoid the rain. If you do go out later in the day, keep an umbrella with you. As for Friday night football, there will likely be a few showers around.
We will have a dry spot in the forecast for Saturday. There will not be any rain on Saturday, although there will be plenty of clouds at times. There should also be some sunshine every now and then. This is still the better of the two weekend days. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s.
Sunday will have another cold front come through later in the afternoon. This front should not have as much moisture associated with it as the front on Friday. Some computer models are showing little to no rain at all. I still have a 30% chance of rain as of now, but it is trending toward less rain.
Whether or not we see the rain on Sunday, it will all be gone by Monday as we start next week. Most of the clouds will clear away and the sunshine should be back. That means it will be a beautiful day. One thing you will also notice is that the temperature will be cooler, thanks to the front on Sunday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s, while lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Not much will chance through the rest of next week. There will be clouds from time to time, but also lots of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm back up each day with highs in the mid 60s by Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the 70s. I do not expect any significant rain through the end of next week.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.