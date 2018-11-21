FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers late tonight; clearing out Thanksgiving Day

The active pattern of storm systems every few days means this short stint of quiet weather won’t last long with indeed our next chance of more rain arriving Friday. The chances are highest at 60% during the afternoon and evening hours as another disturbance moves across the southern part of the state. This will mean your best time for shopping will be for the early birds as rain should hold off through midday. Dress warmly early on with temperatures in the upper 40s but afternoon highs on Friday will be a bit milder in the middle to upper 60s.