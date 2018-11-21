FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers late tonight; clearing out Thanksgiving Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The morning will start off on a chilly note with a lot of sunshine ahead to slowly warm temperatures out of the 30s and 40s this morning into the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon ahead of a few clouds that will begin to move in late in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter today out of the northeast between 5 and 10 mph, with a disturbance expected to zip by late tonight with a few showers possible.
Rain chances will increase to around 30% after 9:00 p.m. with the greatest chance of rain from 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. and conditions quickly improving by sunrise Thanksgiving morning as temperatures start off in the chilly 40s. With the help of sunshine on the return tomorrow our afternoon temperatures on Thanksgiving Day should reach the lower 60s in what will be a rather pleasantly cool and sunny day ahead.
The active pattern of storm systems every few days means this short stint of quiet weather won’t last long with indeed our next chance of more rain arriving Friday. The chances are highest at 60% during the afternoon and evening hours as another disturbance moves across the southern part of the state. This will mean your best time for shopping will be for the early birds as rain should hold off through midday. Dress warmly early on with temperatures in the upper 40s but afternoon highs on Friday will be a bit milder in the middle to upper 60s.
Drier weather returns for Saturday with sun mixed with clouds and an overall warmer start to the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A front will move through Sunday afternoon or evening and bring a couple of showers and make for a cloudier and breezier end to the weekend with morning temperatures back in the 40s on Monday and highs in the 50s to start the new workweek!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.