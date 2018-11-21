Aryan Circle leader from Sulphur sentenced for accessory-after-the fact to racketeering murder, among other charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man, who is a senior leader for the Aryan Circle and a gang member were sentenced for being an accessory-after-the-fact to racketeering murder, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph and Assistant Attorney General Bryan A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
David Wayne Williams, 38, a senior leader of the gang, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Dee D. Drell to serve 13 years and 1 month in prison, and 4 years of supervised release. Richard Alan Smith, 47, of Little Rock, Arkansas was sentenced to serve 12 years and 6 months in prison to be served consecutive to his current state charges and three years of supervised release.
Williams pleaded guilty to the charge of accessory-after-the-fact to racketeering murder of Clifton Hallmark, drug trafficking and weapons possession on Aug. 22.
Smith pleaded guilty to the accessory-after-the-fact charge on July 25.
Joseph said that in pleading guilty to the accessory charge, Williams and Smith admitted to being accessories to the murder of Hallmark on or around July 1, 2016, when a fellow AC member shot Hallmark in the side of his head at point blank range at an AC “church” meeting in Turkey Creek. Williams and Smith admitted to being members of the AC criminal enterprise, and Williams admitted to being a senior leader of the gang.
According to the plea agreement,"the AC is a race-based, multi-state organization that operates inside and outside of state and federal prisons throughout Texas, Louisiana, and the United States. The AC was established in the mid-1980s within the Texas prison system (TDCJ). Recently, the AC’s structure and influence expanded to rural and suburban areas throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Missouri. The AC emerged as an independent organization during a period of turmoil within the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT). The AC was relatively small in comparison to other prison-based gangs, but grew in stature and influence within TDCJ in the 1990s, largely through violent conflict with other gangs, white and non-white alike."
The plea agreement further alleges that “the AC enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and threats against those who violate the rules or pose a threat to the organization. Members, and oftentimes associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.”
