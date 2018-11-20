Sulphur church gathered Monday to put together Thanksgiving food baskets

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -Monday morning volunteers gathered at Open Door Biker Church in Sulphur to make Thanksgiving gift bags for those in need.
“That’s what the bible tells us to do. To feed the hungry and clothe the hungry and that’s what we do here” Pastor James Lawson continued, “We do lunch every day here, Monday-Friday at 11:30. We fix a hot meal for people. For homeless people or people that are just down on their luck.”
With the upcoming holiday approaching they wanted to do even more.
Church volunteers packed over 130 bags filled with Thanksgiving treats.
Each bag came with a frozen turkey, pie, rolls, marshmallows, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy mix.
Pastor Lawson stated, “I want to feed them and let them see the love of Jesus. Whenever I read the bible and there is scripture that backs it up it says that Jesus is supposed to be our example. Jesus came to serve he didn’t come to be served so I took that to heart and now my heart is to serve people.”
One volunteer says he enjoys helping, because he knows what it’s like.
“I grew up around here and I’ve been at the bottom and needed help and came here and they helped me out." Joseph Hansbrough, an Open Biker Church attendee states. "I love seeing people smile saying thank you God bless and all that. It’s definitely heart warming.”
And the giving doesn’t end today. The church serves a hot meal for anyone who needs it Monday- Friday at 11:30a.m.
The church also has items set outside the building.
“We call it a store but it doesn’t cost anything.” Says Pastor Lawson, “It’s like going to Walmart and not having to pay for nothing. We have tons of clothes back there shoes, household items. Everything’s free we don’t charge for anything.”
The church is located at 423 West Burton Street, Sulphur, LA 70663
To contact Open Door Biker Church call (337) 888-3126.
