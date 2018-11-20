Sports Person of the Week - Rayden Rosalis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The last time the DeQuincy Tigers football team saw a quarterfinal appearance, Shania Twain dropped her second album and Apollo 13 was still in theaters.
The 1995 season was a special one for DeQuincy and now 23 years later, this set of Tigers are aiming for the same.
“It’s awesome," Charlie Smith said. "These kids have worked so hard and it’s nice to see them rewarded with this.”
DeQuincy got back to the quarters by downing the undefeated Rosepine Eagles in dramatic fashion. One Tiger made an impact when DeQuincy needed it most. With the Eagles driving in the fourth, defensive back Rayden Rosalis sealed the deal with a pair of interceptions on the Eagles' final two drives.
“The defensive line got pressure on the quarterback and I was in the right position, it was a team effort and I was there," Rayden Rosalis said.
This week, the Tigers prepare to take on the reigning 2A state champion, the Welsh Greyhounds. Rosalis said DeQuincy community is determined to pack the stands for the school's second straight home playoff game. The Tigers are confident despite being underdogs.
“Since the first week we’ve wanted this. We practice hard every day," Rosalis said. "This is big for us. It’s been a great season and I don’t expect this to be our last game. I’m confident we’ll have another one. But, if it is, we had a great season and I couldn’t have asked for better from the seniors.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.