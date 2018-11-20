McNeese will not renew contract of football head coach Lance Guidry

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will not renew the contract of head football coach Lance Guidry, McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill announced today.
Hemphill said a national search for a new head football coach would begin immediately.
Guidry, a McNeese graduate and former football player, was hired in December of 2015 to replace Matt Viator who left to take the head coaching position at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Guidry compiled a 21-12 record in three seasons at McNeese.
“I thank Coach Guidry for his service to the university and with him well in his future endeavors,” Hemphill said.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.