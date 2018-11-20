Louisiana Supreme Court reject’s Felix Vail’s appeal

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Another legal setback for convicted killer Felix Vail.
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday announced it had rejected Vail’s attempt to overturn an appeals court ruling.
Vail is serving life in prison for murdering his wife, Mary Horton Vail. Her body was removed from the Calcasieu River in 1962. Vail said it was an accidental drowning, claiming she fell out of a boat.
More than 50 years later, a new investigation and trial found him guilty of murder.
Vail appealed his conviction, saying his trial was unfair for several reasons. But the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upheld his conviction and sentencing in December, 2017.
The state supreme court refused to hear Vail’s appeal. The state supreme court did not give a reason why Vail’s appeal was rejected.
