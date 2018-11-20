Four arrested in alleged connection with drug bust in Kinder

Four arrested in alleged connection with drug bust in Kinder
Kinder drug bust suspects
By Tresia Bowles | November 20, 2018 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:20 PM

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement with a drug bust in Kinder, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO and Kinder Police responded to complaints of a suspected drug deal at a motel in Kinder on Nov. 15, says Hebert.

Hebert says during the investigation, officers observed hand-to-hand transactions. After searching the hotel rooms, officers discovered crystal methamphetamine packaged for street sale, drug paraphernalia—including glass pipes, liquid steroids, and pills—and drugs in the presence of a minor.

All four subjects were booked in the Allen Parish Jail on the following charges:

Joshua Fontenot, 29, of Iowa - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute

Joshua Fontenot
Joshua Fontenot (Source: APSO)

Robert Newman, 22, of Kinder - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute

Robert Newman
Robert Newman (Source: KPLC)

Dustin J. Courville, 35, of Elton - Possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. (Courville may face more charges.)

Dustin Courville
Dustin Courville (Source: KPLC)

Leah S. Winfrey, 32, of Iowa - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, manufacture/distribution of CDS II, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute

Leah Winfree
Leah Winfree (Source: APSO)

The minor was released to a nearby relative.

