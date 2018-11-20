Four arrested in alleged connection with drug bust in Kinder

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement with a drug bust in Kinder, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APSO and Kinder Police responded to complaints of a suspected drug deal at a motel in Kinder on Nov. 15, says Hebert.
Hebert says during the investigation, officers observed hand-to-hand transactions. After searching the hotel rooms, officers discovered crystal methamphetamine packaged for street sale, drug paraphernalia—including glass pipes, liquid steroids, and pills—and drugs in the presence of a minor.
All four subjects were booked in the Allen Parish Jail on the following charges:
• Joshua Fontenot, 29, of Iowa - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute
• Robert Newman, 22, of Kinder - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute
• Dustin J. Courville, 35, of Elton - Possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. (Courville may face more charges.)
• Leah S. Winfrey, 32, of Iowa - Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor, manufacture/distribution of CDS II, possession of CDS II with the intent to distribute
The minor was released to a nearby relative.
