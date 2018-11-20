First Alert Forecast: Travel forecast looks good ahead of Thanksgiving with a few cold fronts on the way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of today, it will be rather nice! There will be a lot of sunshine with a few passing clouds. The rain chances will be very low. I do not expect any rain during the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the cold front that pushed through Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
This evening, the temperatures will become chilly. Despite the sunshine today, temperatures will be falling to the 40s after sunset. It will still be nice and clear with no rain around. So, if you have any evening plans, just grab a jacket to stay warm.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. I do not expect many clouds to make their way into Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, it should allow temperatures to fall quickly. Plus, the winds will calm down overnight. That will contribute the temperatures quickly falling. Places north of I-10 should see the upper 30s while everywhere else stays in the lower 40s.
Wednesday will start out will a lot of sunshine then will have the clouds build back up by the late evening hours. I have a 30% chance for a few showers. Most, if not all of it will come during the late evening and early overnight. Along the coast would be a more likely scenario to see some rain. That is because a low-pressure will be moving to the east across the northern Gulf of Mexico. If you live north of I-10, you have a better chance of not seeing any rain.
Then on Thanksgiving, it will be a nice day. I am optimistic that there will not be much, if any, rain around. Again, it’s along the coastline where there could be a few more showers, but that would only be in the early morning hours. By the afternoon, it should be partly cloudy with no rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s.
Friday will have a better chance of some rain. So, if you are going out for Black Friday Shopping, go early, or take an umbrella with you. There will likely be some rain that pops up in the afternoon. At times, it will be heavy rainfall. Rain chances are up to 40%. At the very least, temperatures will be a little warmer.
Over the weekend, it will be nice on Saturday, then the rain will be back on Sunday. There is another cold front that will pass over likely on Sunday, if not Monday of next week. So, if you are doing anything outdoors over the weekend, Saturday is the better day.
