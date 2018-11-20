First Alert Forecast: Travel forecast looks good ahead of Thanksgiving with a few cold fronts on the way

Wednesday will start out will a lot of sunshine then will have the clouds build back up by the late evening hours. I have a 30% chance for a few showers. Most, if not all of it will come during the late evening and early overnight. Along the coast would be a more likely scenario to see some rain. That is because a low-pressure will be moving to the east across the northern Gulf of Mexico. If you live north of I-10, you have a better chance of not seeing any rain.