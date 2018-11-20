Cool sunshine returns today; more rain on the way this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning continue to drop and will start off in the 40s but a brisk northerly wind will add a bit more of a wind chill as you head out the door this morning. Bundle up, but you can leave the rain gear at home today as no rain is leftover from yesterday despite damp roads and sidewalks. Clouds will continue to move out through the morning with a full afternoon of sunshine returning with highs topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tonight will be a touch colder with temperatures into the 40s by mid-evening and continuing to drop into the upper 30s across most of Southwest Louisiana overnight although not cold enough for a frost or freeze. Wednesday starts off sunny with a few clouds beginning to arrive by afternoon. Highs will stay cool again tomorrow, topping out in the upper 50s to around 60 by afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase during the evening with a few showers possible, mainly after midnight and through the overnight hours.
Starting off Thanksgiving morning with temperatures in the 40s and any showers quickly moving out by sunrise, so rain won’t be an issue for your outdoor activities on Thanksgiving Day but you’ll want to bundle up with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon. Some sun will return later in the afternoon with lows Thursday night again dropping into the upper 40s.
Where we are more likely to have issues will be Friday for those out shopping for the deals with another round of rain and thunderstorms on the way by afternoon and evening. Your best bet is to head out early for your shopping or otherwise pack and umbrella and prepare to get wet with the first round of showers and thunderstorms arriving by early afternoon and continuing into the evening. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible as a low-pressure system tracks across the state, departing overnight as skies clear by early Saturday.
Saturday will bring a much better start to the weekend with sunshine on the return and temperatures warming up to around 70 by afternoon, but our dry weather can’t last long! Yet another front on the way Sunday will bring a few showers by afternoon and temperatures that will take a dive Sunday night into Monday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs on Monday in the 50s which will be an abrupt shift from the warmer weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.