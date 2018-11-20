Cool sunshine returns today; more rain on the way this week

Where we are more likely to have issues will be Friday for those out shopping for the deals with another round of rain and thunderstorms on the way by afternoon and evening. Your best bet is to head out early for your shopping or otherwise pack and umbrella and prepare to get wet with the first round of showers and thunderstorms arriving by early afternoon and continuing into the evening. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible as a low-pressure system tracks across the state, departing overnight as skies clear by early Saturday.