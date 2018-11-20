Chennault International Airport adding diversity to SWLA economy

“Northrop Grumman does a lot, but basically we solve problems,” Jewell Tessier, vice president of Northrup Grumman’s Center of Excellence said. “The first part of that would be we provide innovative solutions as a high-tech and leading global security provider. We provide those solutions to government and corporate entities around the world. Here in Lake Charles, we have a maintenance and modification center that does aircraft sustainment. We have been here over 2 decades and we are the center for excellence for the company.”