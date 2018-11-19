You can pay your 2018 Calcasieu Parish property taxes online

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -
Calcasieu Parish taxpayers can pay their 2018 property taxes online on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website.
Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express credit cards are all accepted.
You can also view and print your bill from the website.
“We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for the taxpayers to pay their taxes,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “If you choose to pay online, there will be no lines to stand in and you will be able to pay your taxes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
For those not wanting to pay their taxes online, you may pay them in person at:
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Office
Magnolia Life Building
1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles
Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. (open through lunch)
Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
Sulphur (West Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center
1017 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur
Monday—Friday 8:00—4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.)
Payments can be made using checks, money order or cashier’s check. Cash and cards are not accepted at this location.
Also for the convenience to the taxpayers, the Calcasieu Parish Tax Collector’s Office will have a representative to collect the 2018 property taxes on the following dates and at the following locations around the parish:
DATE, TIME AND LOCATION
- Tuesday, December 4 at the Vinton Law Enforcement Center, 1302 Center St., Vinton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 5 at the DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center, 618 E Center St., DeQuincy from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 6 at the Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center, 115 Bronco Lane, Lake Charles from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Payments at these locations can be made using checks, money order or cashier’s check. Cash and cards are not accepted at these locations.
For information concerning payment of taxes, you’re asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division at (337) 491-3680.
For information concerning assessment, address changes, and homestead, you’re asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (337) 721-3000.
The deadline to make payment for the 2018 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2018. Any payments received after December 31, 2018 will be charged 1% interest per month and are subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
