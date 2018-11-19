Vehicle flips and ejects Oakdale man during fatal crash in Vinton

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has died due to a fatal crash in Vinton, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Hammer, 34, was traveling eastbound on Navajo Trail on Nov. 18 around 11:45 p.m., says Myers. The vehicle left the roadway on the right side of the road and impacted with a culvert which caused the car to flip and eject Hammer.
Myers says Hammer was pronounced dead at the scene. Hammer was the only person in the vehicle.
Standard toxicology testing will be performed on the driver. CPSO Deputy Tony Jones is the lead investigator on this accident.
