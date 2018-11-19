University of Kansas finalizes deal with Les Miles

(KPLC) - According to a post by KAU Athletics, former LSU head coach, Les Miles has been named the head football coach at the University of Kansas.
The announcement came Sunday from the university’s Athletic Director, Jeff Long. Miles also participated in an introductory news conference on Nov. 18 where he thanked the leaders of KAU for giving him the opportunity to work with the team.
Miles expressed his excitement and optimism about the team’s future.
He will reportedly enter a five-year contract that will pay Miles $2,750,000 a year as well as two retention bonuses for the years 2020 and 2022.
