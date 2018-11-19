Saints win streak extends to nine games after blowout win over the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints win streak moves to nine games, after an absolute blowout of the Eagles, 48-7. Nine wins is the second longest win streak for the Black and Gold in franchise history. The Saints racked up 13 victories in a row back in 2009, the Super Bowl season.
Drew Brees was clinical against the Eagles. No. 9 went 22-of-30 passing, 363 yards, and four touchdowns. Brees racked up a passer rating of 152.7.
Tre’Quan Smith pulled in a 157 yards receiving, a career-high, and one touchdown.
The Saints were already leading 3-0, when Austin Carr recorded his first career touchdown reception. The Brees-Carr connection came from three yards out, and extended New Orleans advantage to 10-0.
The domination of the Eagles defense continued in the second quarter. Mark Ingram strolled into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 17-0.
Right before the break, Brees hooked up with Tre’Quan Smith in traffic for a 15-yard touchdown. The second touchdown pass of the day by Brees, staked the Black and Gold to a 24-7 lead.
Second half, more of the same for the Black and Gold. Brees threw a dime to Michael Thomas for a 23-yard touchdown. Next possession for the Saints, Ingram scored from a yard out. Then the cherry on top, Brees hit Kamara for a 37-yard touchdown.
