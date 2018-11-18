LSU commit John Emery, Jr. racks up three touchdowns in win over Landry-Walker

LSU commit John Emery, Jr. racks up three touchdowns in win over Landry-Walker
John Emery accounted for three TD's against Landry-Walker. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 17, 2018 at 6:07 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan possesses one of the most deadliest weapons in Louisiana high school football, and they unleashed it on Landry-Walker Friday night. John Emery, Jr. rushed for touchdowns of four and seven yards, and also returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score.

The three touchdowns helped Destrehan get by Landry-Walker, 31-26. The Wildcats next faceoff with Terrebonne, in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs. Destrehan beat the Tigers in the regular season, 49-20.

The Wildcats haven’t won a state title since 2008. After beating Landry-Walker, Emery said every week the team has a “Meet me in the Dome” mentality.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.