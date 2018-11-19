LCFD Conducts Fire Hydrant Testing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department will be testing water hydrants in parts of the city today. This is required twice a year as a condition for the fire department to maintain its class two fire rating.
The fire department warns that this may cause a temporary rust-color in the water lines for both businesses and residences, but water is safe for use.
If you experience discolored water you can pick up cleaning detergent at your local firehouse, any LCFD fire truck, or the LCFD administration building on Kirkman Street in Lake Charles.
