Lake area organizations help deliver holiday food items to elderly residents

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Phillips 66 along with the Calcasieu Council on Aging delivered bags filled with Thanksgiving food items to elderly residents.
“The folks that we are visiting today are on the waiting list for the meals on wheels program and so they’re not currently on that list to receive meals during the week." Says Megan Hartman, the public relations director for Phillips 66. "So this is once a year for us to visit them and interact with them and bring some joy into their holiday.”
Each bag contained corn, peas, cornbread mix, yams, chicken broth, rolls, pies, and rice as well as a hen.
Volunteers handed out 350 bags all across Calcasieu Parish.
“You never know you may be the light that helps them to be able to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday." Executive Director of the Calcasieu Council on aging, Jacqueline green states.
If you wish to volunteer with the Council on Aging or Meals on Wheels, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.