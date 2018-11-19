Hornbeck man dies in fatal work-related accident

SABINE PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Hornbeck man died as a result of a fatal work-related accident at a plywood manufacturing operation, according to the Florien Police Department and Boise Cascade.
An employee was performing maintenance repair on a piece of equipment, says a press release from Lisa Chapman, the Media Contact for Boise Cascade. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but the employee did not survive, says Chapman. FPD confirms Tory L. Rainer, 24, died as a result of the accident.
Chapman says the accident happened on Nov. 18 around 3:20 a.m. FPD says police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified of the incident, says Chapman. Boise Cascade has suspended operations at the site until further notice.
