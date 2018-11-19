First Alert Forecast: Plenty of active weather this week with a few storms likely

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today is off to a dreary start with a lot of overcast and a few showers around. The reason why is because a cold front is stalled basically right on top of us. That is providing the rain and cooler temperatures, depending on where you are. In some areas, the temperature is in the lower 50s. Other areas are in the lower 60s. I would at least keep a rain jacket with you today.
This evening, the rain will dwindle down and should likely come to an end later tonight. If you have any evening plans, I would keep an umbrella or a rain jacket with you since there may at least be a few light showers or some drizzle. Temperatures will also be cooling down as a cold front slowly pushes to the east.
Overnight, the rain chances will come to an end late. Prior to midnight, there may be some drizzle or light rain in a few places. There should also be a lot of clouds around. The temperature will be cooling down to the mid 40s. Some areas north of I-10 may see the upper 30s. The clouds should start to clear out by the time the sun will be rising Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, it will actually be a nice day. There will be a lot of sunshine with a few passing clouds. The rain chances will be very low. I do not expect any rain during the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the cold front that pushed through Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Wednesday will have the clouds build back up and by the afternoon, the rain will return again. I have a 40% chance for a few showers during the day. Along the coast would be a more likely scenario to see some rain. That is because a low-pressure will be moving to the east across the northern Gulf of Mexico. If you live north of I-10, you have a better chance of not seeing any rain.
Then on Thanksgiving, it will be a nice day. I am optimistic that there will not be much, if any, rain around. Again, it’s along the coastline where there could be a few more showers, but that would only be in the early morning hours. By the afternoon, it should be partly cloudy with no rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s.
Friday will have a better chance of some rain. So, if you are going out for Black Friday Shopping, take an umbrella with you. There will likely be some rain that pops up in the afternoon. At times, it will be heavy rainfall. Rain chances are up to 40%. At the very least, temperatures will be a little warmer.
Over the weekend, it will be nice on Saturday, then the rain will be back on Sunday. There is another cold front that will pass over likely on Sunday, if not Monday of next week. So, if you are doing anything outdoors over the weekend, Saturday is the better day.
