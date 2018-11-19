DeRidder point guard Domonique Davis signs with LSU

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - It was a dream come true for Domonique Davis as she made it official. The Deridder Lady Dragon signed on the dotted line and will head to Baton Rouge to continue her basketball career with LSU.
“It feels really good. It speaks to the work I put in and everything that everyone has helped me with it speaks for that as well. Also, the confidence everyone has in me as a player to go and play for them", Davis said.
The star guard has been a key component in Deridder’s success the last few years averaging 21 points, 5 rebounds, and a little over 4 assists during her career. Davis has been named to the all-state team twice and led the Lady Dragons to a state semifinal appearance as a sophomore. She says Baton Rouge felt like home which led to her signing with the Tigers.
“The first time I met the coaches and the players, they took me right in, like family. It felt right. Nothing else felt right after that, so I just knew. I have to", said Davis.
With one more season at the high school level, Davis has one goal in mind before trading her blue and white for purple and gold.
“We’re trying to win a ring. We want it. I expect a lot from this team, we can do it", Davis said.
