Active weather pattern brings rain and cool shots of air this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An active storm track sends our first in a series of fronts and disturbances across Southwest Louisiana today, with the first rains of the week beginning to move in later this morning and through the afternoon. A slow-moving cold front will combine with a developing area of low pressure over Texas to set off a round of rain and a few thunderstorms that will continue to move in from the west. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will accompany the rain at times through the day.