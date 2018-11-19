Active weather pattern brings rain and cool shots of air this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An active storm track sends our first in a series of fronts and disturbances across Southwest Louisiana today, with the first rains of the week beginning to move in later this morning and through the afternoon. A slow-moving cold front will combine with a developing area of low pressure over Texas to set off a round of rain and a few thunderstorms that will continue to move in from the west. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will accompany the rain at times through the day.
Showers could linger in the evening as some over-running rain associated with a passing upper level disturbance keeps some showers around after sunset, but rain should end before midnight. Expect a cooler night ahead with temperatures gradually falling into the middle 40s after midnight.
Tuesday will be will one of the nicest days we get this week, as sunshine and cooler air make for a crisp November feel with morning temperatures in the 40s, warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon thanks to cool northeasterly winds. Tuesday night looks to be a bit cooler with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, although we should escape a frost by just a few degrees!
Wednesday brings another shot a rain, which looks to hold off until the evening, with the day starting off with some sunshine early as clouds thicken by afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will begin arriving by late-afternoon and evening and will likely continue into the overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will accompany the rain that moves through.
Timing is key with our storms systems this week, and it just looks like Thanksgiving Day will fit into the brief drier periods we see as one disturbance exits to the east Wednesday night and any leftover showers should be gone by Thursday morning, giving our area some drier weather with temperatures in the 40s Thanksgiving morning, warming up to around 60 by afternoon.
Beyond Thanksgiving Day, a milder day returns Friday as Gulf moisture quickly rushes back in ahead of another front that should arrive late weekend. Temperatures will warm up to near 70 by Friday afternoon along with a few showers that could return thanks to another disturbance moving overhead by afternoon and evening. Saturday brings some sun to start the weekend but more rain by Sunday as another cold front pushes through late in the day, chilling temperatures back down into the 40s by Monday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
