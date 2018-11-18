Saints take on the Eagles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Saints have been on a roll this season stacking up an eight-game winning streak against some impressive teams. But today they’ll be taking on the defending Super Bowl champs, The Philadelphia Eagles.
The Saints have done a great job this season reining in tight ends but the Eagle’s Zach Ertz is on a whole other level. Ertz has topped 100 receiving yards in four of his last six games and is on track to finish the season with 133 catches and 1,403 receiving yards, both of which would give him NFL single-season records for his position.
On the Saints side Drew Brees passed for 265 yards and landed 3 touchdowns just last game while Mark Ingram picked up 104 yards with 13 carries and even snatched a receiving touchdown. With Philadelphia having a less than stellar season this year they’ll need a good strategy to keep up with the Saints' phenomenal offense.
Kick-off today is at 3:25 p.m.
We have a list of how to catch the game as well as live score updates below.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.