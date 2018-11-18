McNeese lets late lead slip away in 69-60 loss at UL-Monroe

MONROE—McNeese women’s basketball held the lead for a little less than 38 minutes before Louisiana-Monroe took the lead with 2:09 remaining in the game and the Cowgirls were outscored 12-5 during those final minutes of the game, falling 69-60 here Sunday.
Freshmen Jamara Levy and Callie Maddox led McNeese in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Freshman Divine Tanks led all players with 14 rebounds and junior Damilola Balogun grabbed 10.
ULM’s Arsula Clark led all players with 27 points and Destini Lunsford ended the game with 13.
ULM (2-2) outscored McNeese (0-4) 30-14 in the fourth quarter despite McNeese leading the entire game until the end. McNeese entered the final period with a 48-39 lead.
McNeese dominated the glass, outrebounding ULM 52-34 with 24 coming on the offense and 28 on the defense.
The Cowgirls shot 34.2 percent (23-of-70) from the field including 20.0 percent (3-of-15) from three-point range.
ULM was 22-of-52 from the field for 42.3 percent and was 26.7 percent from behind the arc on 4-of-15.
Neither team took care of the ball with McNeese committing 19 turnovers and ULM committing 18.
McNeese jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead to start the game, but ULM scored the next four to get within one point early in the game. The Cowgirls closed out the quarter with three straight points coming from Sky Jasper to lead 18-12.
The Cowgirls continue to build on their lead and held off a few scoring runs by the Warhawks. McNeese held leads of nine points twice in the second quarter, 23-14 and 25-16.
ULM got within four points off two straight turnovers by the Cowgirls to cut the lead to 29-25 with four minutes left in the quarter.
Another 5-0 run by McNeese put the Cowgirls up 35-26, tying its largest lead of the game with 2:24 left in the quarter. McNeese held a 37-30 lead at the break.
The Cowgirls controlled the boards in the first half, holding a 30-14 edge with 16 coning from the defensive end. McNeese had more defensive rebounds in the first half than ULM’s total rebounds of 14.
ULM opened the third quarter by outscoring McNeese 5-2 to get within four points (39-35) midway through the quarter but the Cowgirls closed out the quarter strong to maintain a seven-point lead 46-39.
McNeese continued to hold the lead, but ULM kept chipping away and eventually tied the game at 55 all on one of two free throws by Clark with three minutes to play.
The Warhawks took their first lead of the game on a three pointer by Destini Lunsford with 2:9 to play and never let it slip away. The Cowgirls got within one point twice in the final two minutes on two free throws by Maddox with 1:52 to play and then on a layup by Maddox with 1:22 to play.
ULM’s Amber Thompson drained a three on the next possession for a four-point Warhawk lead that started a ULM 7-0 run that gave them a 67-59 lead with :13 to play. McNeese fouled ULM the rest of the way in an attempt to catch up, but ULM scored their final five points from the charity stripe.
McNeese returns home Tuesday, Nov. 11 to host Louisiana-Alexandria in an 11 a.m. game at the H&HP Complex.