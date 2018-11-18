Man arrested after allegedly offering to pay family for sex with son

AUSTIN, TX (RNN) - A Texas man faces burglary charges after he allegedly forced his way into a couple’s hotel room after offering to pay for sex with their 10-year-old son.
A mother and father staying with their children at the Red Roof Inn Hotel in Austin, TX, told police they helped defend their son from an alleged child predator Thursday, KVUE reports.
According to an arrest affidavit, the 10-year-old went to a vending machine two floors down from the family’s hotel room but quickly ran back and told his father, "Daddy, Daddy, that man's trying to get me."
The man in question, identified as 32-year-old Louis Palmer, allegedly showed up at the family’s door and offered $300 to have sex with the 10-year-old, KXAN reports.
The boy’s parents refused, and the affidavit states Palmer later tried to force his way into the room.
Police found Palmer inside the family’s room with the parents and several children, according to KVUE. He was arrested.
Police say the suspect admitted to offering the family money and told officers he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Palmer is being held in the Travis County Jail on a burglary charge. His bond is set at $100,000.
