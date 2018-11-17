LSU eyeing 10-win season with 42-10 victory over Rice

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10 LSU football team racked up 552 offensive yards and held Rice to 198 yards to work its way to a 42-10 victory on Senior Night in Tiger Stadium Saturday.
LSU (9-2, 5-2 SEC) built a 28-3 lead at halftime before the defense limited Rice to one touchdown in the second half.
LSU will travel to Texas A&M for its final regular season contest of 2018. The Tigers will square off against the Aggies in College Station, Texas, at Kyle Field in a game televised by the SEC Network on Saturday, November 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
LSU outgained Rice 552-198 offensively. Rice held the ball for 35:33 of the contest while LSU recorded 24:27 in time of possession.
The Tigers recorded 31 first downs and were 5-of-8 on third down conversions.
SCORING PLAYS:
C. Edwards-Helaire run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
J. Burrow pass,to S. Sullivan for 38 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
N. Brossette run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
J. Burrow pass,to F. Moreau for 13 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
H. Tobola 51 yd FG GOOD
Nick Brossette run for 2 yds for a TD (Cole Tracy KICK)
L. Fournette run for 3 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
J. Otoviano run for 5 yds for a TD, (J. Fox KICK)
