FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances up through this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect rain chances to increase through the evening hours as a cold front approaches the area. This will cool us down into the start of this week.
Rain chances are up through the day on Monday as that cold front swings through the area. Some of this rain could linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday, but through the bulk of the day on Tuesday expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the cold front only getting into the 60s during the day. Thankfully no freezing conditions expected this week as temperatures only dip into the 40s overnight.
Through the day on Wednesday skies remain partly cloudy ahead of a low pressure system developing off the coast of Texas. This increases rain chances into the evening hours with the bulk of the rain falling overnight into Thanksgiving day. Right now models show the rain hanging around the coast during the day, so the father inland you live the lower your rain chances are for Thanksgiving.
Friday sees another cold front approaching the area increasing rain chances into the evening hours. So for all of you early morning black Friday shoppers it looks like the earlier you get out there the better. Temperatures will be about average in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s for Friday through the end of the weekend.
