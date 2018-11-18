Barbe’s Natalie Stump takes first in 200 yard freestyle for second straight year

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Another year, another LHSAA swim meet in the books.
On Saturday, we saw Division I and Division II swimming finals.
In Division I:
Sulphur’s Sydney Weidner finished third in the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.24. The tors also had a pair of seventh place finishes in the boys Medley Relay and Chase Fontenot in the 200 yard freestyle.
Barbe High school finished seventh in the girls 200 yard freestyle. While, Barbe Sophomore Natalie Stump placed second in the girls 500 yard freestyle and took first in the in the 200 yard freestyle, defending her 200 yard state title from a year ago. Stump beat her time in the 200 free of 1:56.22 last year, finishing with 1:54.45 on Saturday. Her time (1:54.45) was almost four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Meanwhile, Division II saw Sam Houston high school have a pair of top five finishes with James Whitehouse placing 5th in the Boys 100 yard freestyle and Allison Hall finishing 4th in the Girls 100 Butterfly.
Click here to see all DI finalists.
Click here to see all DII finalists.
