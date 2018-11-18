Barbe’s Natalie Stump takes first in 200 yard freestyle for second straight year

Barbe High school finished seventh in the girls 200 yard freestyle. While, Barbe Sophomore Natalie Stump placed second in the girls 500 yard freestyle and took first in the in the 200 yard freestyle, defending her 200 yard state title from a year ago. Stump beat her time in the 200 free of 1:56.22 last year, finishing with 1:54.45 on Saturday. Her time (1:54.45) was almost four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.