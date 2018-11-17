McNeese take on Lamar Cardinals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This could be your last opportunity to tailgate with The Pokes this year as McNeese gets ready for what might be it’s last game of the season against the Lamar Cardinals.
While The Pokes still have a chance to move onto the FCS playoffs they’ll need to beat Lamar to do it. And that will be no easy task with Lamar coming into the game riding five straight wins.
“We’re going to go out and have fun,” said head coach Lance Guidry. “We’re going to try to win the game and have fun doing it. I think we have a really good game plan for Lamar.”
The Cowboys' quarterback, James Tabary, will be starting out in what may be his final game for McNeese.
“It’s been a great three years,” said Tabary who transferred to McNeese from Arkansas State following his freshman campaign. “I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”
Today is Senior Day for McNeese as well and will be recognizing 18 of their senior players in a pregame ceremony. Notable among them are BJ Blunt, who had 101 tackles in the 2012 season, and James Tabary, who is only one of four quarterbacks in the school’s history to have over 7,000 passing yards in his career.
Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium today. We have a list of how to catch the game as well as live score updates below.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.