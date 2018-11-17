McNeese fans celebrate last home game of the season

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's the last in season game for McNeese State University, which means it's the last time to tailgate until next year.
While McNeese Cowboys delivered on the field, Cowboy fans delivered before the game. Tailgating has been around for generations and with each year it gets better.
As another season comes to an end, Cowboys fans love for tailgating and the game of football has grown. Hours before the game, the stands were empty, but the parking lot was full.
“The cowboy community is strong, some of the people still came out and got their tailgate on,” Lake Charles Toyota marketing director Scott Waldrup said.
It was a bittersweet moment for Cowboy fans.
“We come to watch the cowgirl kickers, I danced with a lot of them, and now they are gradating college,” tailgater Kayla Chapman said.
As the last game of the season approached, fans reflected on the 2018 football season.
“It was a lot of up and down but at the same time we are just out here to support the local boys, enjoy spending time with family and friends,” tailgater Todd Blanchard said.
With tailgating coming to an end, fans are already thinking about the next season. “Oh yea, right here in 105, this is where we gonna be,” Waldrup said.
All fans taking note of ways to make the tailgating experience even better. "The thing we need to add to our tailgating next year is good weather," Waldrup said.
"I don’t know, that he cooked today was just perfect,” tailgater Ted Harless said. “We had ice, we had cakes, we had jambalaya, we had McNeese flags."
Even with added changes, fans say it’s not what matters most.
“You gotta come out, gotta show up,” Harless said. “That’s right community involvement, what matters, support the pokes,” Blanchard said.
That’s exactly how Cowboy fans ended the 2018 season.
“Wherever the Cowboys are that’s where we’re gonna be,” Waldrup said.
With every home game the tailgating got better and better. If you would like to have a spot on the tailgating grounds for the 2019 season, visit the McNeese website.
