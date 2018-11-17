LSU takes on the Rice Owls

“I’m proud to have 18 seniors playing in their last game,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “I know our fans are going to be out there to support them. These guys have poured their heart and their soul out for the Tigers. Six of them already have their degree and the rest of them are scheduled to graduate this spring. And that’s why you come to school and get a great degree from LSU and I’m proud of these seniors. They have done so much for our school, so much for myself and they’re great young men.”