LSU takes on the Rice Owls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LSU is set to take on the Rice Owls at Tiger Stadium with kick-off 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers will be going into Death Valley with eight straight wins this season which should make this game a fairly easy one for LSU. Rice is clearly the underdog in this matchup with only one win on their record this season against the Prairie View Panthers.
LSU will also set aside some time today to honor their Seniors in a ceremony before the game.
“I’m proud to have 18 seniors playing in their last game,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “I know our fans are going to be out there to support them. These guys have poured their heart and their soul out for the Tigers. Six of them already have their degree and the rest of them are scheduled to graduate this spring. And that’s why you come to school and get a great degree from LSU and I’m proud of these seniors. They have done so much for our school, so much for myself and they’re great young men.”
We’ve got a list of how to catch the game as well as live score updates below.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.