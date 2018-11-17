Jury renders guilty verdict in home invasion case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After two hours of deliberation a Calcasieu Parish jury has returned a verdict of guilty as charged on all counts in the case of Thomas Henson.
Henson was charged with one count of home invasion of a person over 65, aggravated burglary, theft over $750, and felon possession of a firearm on April 24, 2017.
The trial was held before Judge Robert Wyatt and Charles Robinson was the Assistant District Attorney.
Henson’s sentencing date has been set for January 11, 2019.
