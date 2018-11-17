Junior League of Lake Charles celebrates 85 years at Mistletoe & Moss

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With Christmas just a little over a month away, this is holiday shopping at its best.
It’s been a staple in the lake area for more than 50 years and when you see it you officially know Christmas is near. Mistletoe & Moss is not only a shoppers paradise. It also serves as an opportunity for locals to give back to a great cause.
I try to get my Christmas shopping done but I end up going home with more things for me,"said Brandi Soileau.
The event held annually by the Junior League of Lake Charles is the lake areas premier shopping event for the holiday season.
This year, more than 80 vendors from all over the United States set up shop at the event with booths featuring items for everyone, including: apparel, jewelry, accessories, specialty foods, seasonal and year-round decorative items, home furnishings, and much more.
"The market is an incredible achievement for the league, said Junior League President, Mallory Wall.
"To be able to go from humble beginnings to now well over six figures that is being invested right back into southwest Louisiana.
“a lot of times I come and do a preview because tomorrow I’m coming to do cookies for Santa with my gran-kids,” said local shopper, Linda Manuel.
Mistletoe & Moss serves as a chance for shoppers young and old to do a little retail therapy and for vendors to expand their business.
“Every year and every event we try to get out and promote the brand and support the community,”said Indrea Gordon, owner of Yep’s Gourmet Popcorn.
"One of the neatest things people tell me is how grandpa cried when they gave him the picture of his house, said local artist Stan Routh.
Sure, it’s the perfect place for locals to get a jump start on Christmas gifts but there’s a bigger picture behind this community staple. This year the junior league is celebrating 85 years and embarking on new traditions.
“This year we have a program called Branch Out and Grow, where we currently fund local educators and schools grants for their classroom.” said Wall.
Investments that go far and beyond.
“Socks for a Cause is really cool because when you’re buying socks they go back into the community,” said Junior League member, Kristi Madden.
With nearly 100 booths offering options for any and everyone..who could resist?
Mistletoe & Moss continues until 8 p.m. tonight and if you aren’t able to make it out today, you still have another opportunity tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
General admission for the market is $10. Tickets are also available for the special events: $20 for Santa & Friends on Saturday.
All proceeds from the event will go back into the Lake Charles community.
The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently honored the Junior League of Lake Charles' Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market as a 2018 Top 20 Event for the month of November.
