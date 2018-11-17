Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter training

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a active shooter training drill at Jennings Elementary School this weekend.
Residents in the area will see a number of sheriff’s office vehicles as well as city police and fire department vehicles at the school during this drill.
The Sheriff’s Office says that people in the area may hear shouting and even simulated gunfire coming from the area during this time but that these are part of the drill.
The drill is so that law enforcement in the area can practice first response situations such as locating an active shooter in a public facility, neutralizing a threat, familiarizing themselves with the layout of the school, and setting up triage locations on scene to treat anyone injured in the event of an actual emergency.
The drill will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to avoid entering the school property and the outer open areas of the campus such as the parking lots or grassy areas around the school.
