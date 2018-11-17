Gun confiscated from student at LaGrange

By Patrick Deaville | November 16, 2018 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 8:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board reports that a gun was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the item to school on November 16, 2018. There is no word on if any arrests were made in regards to this incident.

The School Board says at no time were any students or faculty threatened and that the situation was handled quickly by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety officer with the assistance of school administration.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assures parents and guardians of students at LaGrange that proper protocols were followed by the school’s staff according the their crisis management plan. They also note that the staff continuously practices these safety protocols and procedures in preparation for such situations.

