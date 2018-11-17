FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain holds off until Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect clouds to continue across the area with temperatures topping off in the 70s. Overnight, clouds begin to clear out with temperatures dropping into the 50s.
Rain holds off for another day with plenty of sunshine through the day on Sunday. Plentiful sunshine helps temperatures get into the low 70s across the area, before clouds begin to build in through the afternoon hours ahead of our next rain chance. Rain chances increase through the evening hours overnight into the day on Monday.
Monday rain chances stick around through the day with winds switching directions. This cools off our temperatures through the day with highs only getting into the mid-60s. Rain chances continue into the day on Tuesday with a northerly wind persisting. This helps keep temperatures cool through the day only getting to highs in the 60s.
A low pressure begins to develop off the coast of Texas that begins to impact our forecast on Wednesday as the low lifts to the North. This increases rain chances through the day on Wednesday, but does look like it moves swiftly out of the area overnight leaving most of the day on Thursday (Thanksgiving) rain free! Clouds do stick around through the day on Thursday keeping temperatures cool in the low 60s.
As those clouds clear up on Friday temperatures will get back close to average in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Expect much of the same as we head into next weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rebounding back close to the 70s.
