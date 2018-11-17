Dec. 8 election: Jefferson Davis ballot

Jefferson Davis Parish ballot of the Dec. 8 election. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. (except Sunday, Nov. 25).
- Kyle Ardoin (R)
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
- “Cathy” Hollingsworth (D)
- Roger D. “Tony” Laughlin (D)
- Shall the Town of Welsh, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, as defined by law (an estimated $425,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of twenty-five (25) years, beginning June 1, 2019, with the revenues derived from the Tax to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, extending, improving and/or maintaining police and fire department stations and equipment (including fire engines), sidewalks and bridges, recreational facilities, and drains and drainage facilities; improving and/or maintaining streets and public buildings; and purchasing and acquiring equipment and furnishings for the aforesaid public works, improvements and facilities of and for the Town, title to which improvements shall be in the public, or for any one or more of said purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of ten and eighty-six hundredths (10.86) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $43,000) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 2 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of eleven and ninety-one hundredths (11.91) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $497,600) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of five and twenty-three hundredths (5.23) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $254,500) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of six and ninety-one hundredths (6.91) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $114,400) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of five and three hundredths (5.03) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $112,160) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 6 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and sixty-six hundredths (8.66) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $98,600) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 7 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of nine and eighty hundredths (9.80) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $14,400) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection services?
