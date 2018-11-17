Dec. 8 election: Calacasieu Parish ballot

Calcasieu Parish ballot of the Dec. 8 election. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. (except Sunday, Nov. 25).

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. (except Sunday, Nov. 25).

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

Kyle Ardoin (R)

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

City Marshal City Court, City of Lake Charles (1 to be elected)

Nathan Keller (D)

“Vic” Salvador (R)

Member of School Board District 2 (1 to be elected)

Christopher Archinard (Ind.)

Fredman “Fred” Hardy Jr. (D)

Member of School Board District 14 (1 to be elected)

Desmond Wallace (D)

Wayne Williams (D)

Mayor of DeQuincy (1 to be elected)

Heather Royer (R)

Riley Smith (R)

Mayor Town of Iowa (1 to be elected)

Paul Hesse (No Party)

Errol B. Marshall (Democrat)

Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 7 of Ward 8 - 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Under the authority of Article VI, Section 30 of the Louisiana Constitution and La. R.S. 38:1751-1802, shall the Board of Commissioners of Gravity Drainage District No. 7 of Ward 8 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, acting as governing authority of said District, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a ten (10) mill ad valorem tax on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $431,544.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining, construction, and improving drainage works within the territorial limits of the District, and outside of the District, where permissible by law?

Ward Four Fire Protection Dist. No. Four - $5M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.

Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four of the Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $5,000,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6.00% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including both real and personal property, and purchasing firefighting equipment to be used in giving fire protection to the property within the District, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by an ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the limits of the District, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 10.76 in the first year of issue?

Rec. Dist. No. One of Wd. Four Prop. No. 1 of 2 - $19.5M Bond - BOC - 15 Yrs.

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $19,500,000 for a period not to exceed fifteen (15) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding seven (7%) percent per annum, for the purpose of establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, extending, developing, maintaining and operating within the District a recreational system and facilities for the benefit of all its citizens, with all necessary equipment and installations in connection therewith, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the limits of Recreation District No. One of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 7.21 mills in the first year of issue?

Rec. Dist. No. One of Wd. Four Prop. No. 2 of 2 - 10.89 Mills Cont. - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a special tax not to exceed ten and eighty-nine one hundredths (10.89) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation within said District, said tax to run for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating facilities of Recreation District No. One of Ward Four, the title to which shall be in the public, said tax to represent a thirty-four hundredths (0.34) mill increase over the 10.55 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on November 14, 2009, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal, with $3.8 million estimated to be collected from levy of the tax in year 2021?

Com. Ctr. & Play. Dist. 3 of Wd. 7 Prop. 1 of 2 - $7M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.

Shall Community Center and Playground District No. Three of Ward Seven of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $7,000,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding seven (7%) percent per annum, for the purpose of establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, extending, maintaining and operating within the District a recreational system and facilities, including a community center/gymnasium and streets and roads, for the benefit of all its citizens, with all necessary equipment and installations in connection therewith, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the limits of Community Center and Playground District No. Three of Ward Seven of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 11.18 mills in the first year of issue?

Com. Ctr. & Play. Dist. 3 of Wd. 7 Prop. 2 of 2 - 7.96 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Community Center and Playground District No. Three of Ward Seven of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) be authorized to renew, levy and collect, for its current operations a total millage of 7.96 mills, an ad valorem property tax on all property in the District subject to taxation for ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2029 for the purposes of paying for construction, improvement, acquisition, maintenance, and operation of the facilities of the District, constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public, with $496,012 estimated to be collected from levy of the tax in 2020, which combines the two existing maintenance millages of 5.96 and 2.00 approved on April 4, 2009?