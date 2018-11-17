Dec. 8 election: Beauregard, Cameron, and Vernon ballot

Beauregard, Cameron, and Vernon Parish ballots of the Dec. 8 election. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. (except Sunday, Nov. 25).
Get more election coverage at kplctv.com/politics/elections. For more information about your ballot and your voting location, visit geauxvote.com.
- Kyle Ardoin (R)
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
- Kyle Ardoin (R)
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
- Kyle Ardoin (R)
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)
Hornbeck Chief of Police (1 to be elected)
- Marshall Wayne Evans Jr. (R)
- “Missy” Martelle (D)
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.