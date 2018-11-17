Dec. 8 election: Beauregard, Cameron, and Vernon ballot

November 16, 2018 at 7:54 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 7:54 PM

Beauregard, Cameron, and Vernon Parish ballots of the Dec. 8 election. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. (except Sunday, Nov. 25).

Beauregard Parish

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

  • Kyle Ardoin (R)
  • “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

Cameron Parish

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

  • Kyle Ardoin (R)
  • “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

Vernon Parish

Secretary of State (1 to be elected)

  • Kyle Ardoin (R)
  • “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

Hornbeck Chief of Police (1 to be elected)

  • Marshall Wayne Evans Jr. (R)
  • “Missy” Martelle (D)

