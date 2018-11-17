Astros acquire infielder Aledmys Díaz from Toronto

Díaz, 28, played in 130 games with the Blue Jays in 2018, batting .263 (111x422) with 26 doubles, 55 RBI, a .756 OPS (.303 OBP/.453 SLG) and a career-high 18 home runs. The right-handed hitter has shown his versatility during his three seasons in the Major Leagues with St. Louis (2016-17) and Toronto (2018), appearing in 269 games at shortstop, 42 games at third base, three games in left field and two games at second base. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Díaz made the National League All-Star Team as a rookie in 2016, batting .300 with 28 doubles, 17 homers, 65 RBI and an .879 OPS (.369 OBP/.510 SLG) in 111 games for the Cardinals.