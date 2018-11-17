Astros acquire infielder Aledmys Díaz from Toronto

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros have acquired infielder Aledmys Díaz from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton. The announcement was made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.
Díaz, 28, played in 130 games with the Blue Jays in 2018, batting .263 (111x422) with 26 doubles, 55 RBI, a .756 OPS (.303 OBP/.453 SLG) and a career-high 18 home runs. The right-handed hitter has shown his versatility during his three seasons in the Major Leagues with St. Louis (2016-17) and Toronto (2018), appearing in 269 games at shortstop, 42 games at third base, three games in left field and two games at second base. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Díaz made the National League All-Star Team as a rookie in 2016, batting .300 with 28 doubles, 17 homers, 65 RBI and an .879 OPS (.369 OBP/.510 SLG) in 111 games for the Cardinals.
Thornton, 25, went 9-8 with a 4.42 ERA (61ER/124.1IP) and 122 strikeouts in 24 games (22 starts) at Triple A Fresno this season. Selected by the Astros in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Thornton had a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League this year, striking out 20 batters and walking four in 15.2 innings pitched for Scottsdale.
With the acquisition of Díaz, the Astros 40-man roster stands at 35 players.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.